The Department for Transport today announced that three Yorkshire areas are among the 11 to trial a new scheme to improve mental and physical health.

The areas will get £1.3m through the “social prescriptions” pilot, which could eventually be rolled out across the country.

The announcement will see £12.7 million shared between 11 local authority areas, including Bradford, Doncaster and Leeds.

Cycling will be prescribed by GPs in Bradford and Leeds

The funding will go towards several pilot projects in each location, including adult cycle training, free bike loans and walking groups.

In Bradford, the £1.3m will be spent on including adult cycle training, cycle loans and a walk leader programme, all of which will be prescribed to people who GPs feel would benefit from exercise and getting outside more.

The pilot will run from now until 2025, and the Government hopes the scheme will reduce health disparities across the country.

The Department for Transport announcement says: “The pilots must be delivered alongside improved infrastructure so people feel safe to cycle and walk.”

“The pilots aim to evaluate the impact of cycling and walking on an individual’s health, such as reduced GP appointments and reliance on medication due to more physical activity.

“For the first time, transport, active travel and health officials will work together towards a whole systems approach to health improvement and tackling health disparities.”

Walking and Cycling Minister Trudy Harrison said: “Walking and cycling has so many benefits – from improving air quality in our communities to reducing congestion on our busiest streets. It also has an enormous positive impact on physical and mental health, which is why we have funded these projects which will get people across the country moving and ease the burden on our NHS.”

National Active Travel Commissioner, Chris Boardman, said: “As a nation we need healthier, cheaper and more pleasant ways to get around for everyday trips. Active Travel England’s mission is to ensure millions of people nationwide can do just that – so it’s easier to leave the car at home and to enjoy the benefits that come with it.