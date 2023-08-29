All Sections
Health care worker retires after 34 years - without a single day off sick

A healthcare worker is retiring from the profession after helping others for more than 34 years – without taking a single day off sick.
By Laura Reid
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST

Health care assistant Debbie Robinson was inspired to work with people with learning disabilities after helping to support her older brother, Gary, who was born with Down’s Syndrome.

Now, following years of caring for hundreds of children, she is retiring from Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, having spent most of her career on the same ward.

“I’ve been lucky as I’ve genuinely loved my job,” says Debbie, from Eston, close to Middlesbrough. “I’ve worked alongside wonderful staff and loved working with the children. You don’t realise how many lives you can touch.”

Health care assistant Debbie Robinson has devoted her whole working life to helping others – without taking any time off sick in over 34 years.Health care assistant Debbie Robinson has devoted her whole working life to helping others – without taking any time off sick in over 34 years.
Debbie, 55, developed an interest in working in mental health care at an early age after attending events at her brother’s adult training centre.

After a stint in Kent at a nursing home, after completing college, Debbie began working for the trust on an adult respite ward in 1989. She then moved to a respite ward for children, supporting youngsters of all ages.

“I’ve been with the Trust ever since, and never had a sick day in over 34 years,” she says. “I’m not sure if it’s some kind of record – but I kept working all the way through Covid and the lockdowns.

"Even at senior school I didn’t have any time off in five years. I do get sick, but usually it seemed to happen when I was on holiday...Working with people with learning disabilities is a wonderful and rewarding job.”

