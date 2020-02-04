Hospital patients in Hull face £100 fines for dropping cigarette butts

Hospital patients and visitors face fines of £100 if they drop cigarette butts outside Hull Royal Infirmary.

Litter wardens, who have been employed by Hull Council, will be patrolling the bus stop on Anlaby Road, close to the entrance of the hospital tower block.

The council stepped up litter enforcement last month with eight new private wardens contracted to hand out fines to those caught littering.

Fines of £100 are being issued, but reduced to £80 if paid within seven days.

Security investigator Chris Watson, part of the trust’s security team, said: “The bus stop outside the hospital is known as a problem area where people have been dropping their cigarettes.

“This is an antisocial act and we are in full support of the council stepping up their action to send a clear message to anyone coming to our hospital that this is not acceptable behaviour.”

Both Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital are both no-smoking sites.

Staff regularly ask people to put out their cigarettes when they are spotted smoking near the entrances to wards and departments.

Mr Watson said: “We would like to remind smokers our hospitals are non-smoking sites and people coming here, whether they are sick or to visit a sick friend or relative, should not have to walk through clouds of their smoke to get into our buildings.

“Anyone caught smoking on our grounds will be asked to put out their cigarettes and dispose of them in the appropriate ashtrays."