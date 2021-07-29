Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust runs mental health, learning disability and eating disorder services across Teesside, York, North Yorkshire Darlington and County Durham.

On Friday the trust moved to operational pressures escalation level (OPEL) four – the highest level.

NHS England guidance says OPEL four is declared when “pressure in the local health and social care system continues to escalate leaving organisations unable to deliver comprehensive care”.

Acklam Road Hospital in Middlesbrough, which is run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust

Ruth Hill, chief operating officer for Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are currently seeing high demand for our services – we are ensuring that those who need care continue to receive it and we encourage people to come forward for the help they need.”