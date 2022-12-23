Hospitals in Yorkshire are dangerously busy, trust leaders have warned – with almost every single hospital trust in the county being more than 90 per cent full.

Many hospitals are nearing breaking point, with two trusts in England running out of beds entirely last week, figures show. NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts, has warned this Christmas will be one of the “darkest to date” for the health system.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has just nine available beds across its hospitals, while in Leeds there are just 23 beds available, meaning the proportion of beds occupied is 98.7 per cent.

For each hospital, details for the average total beds open, average beds occupied, proportion occupied and the number of beds remaining have been released.

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive at NHS Providers, said a surge in flu cases had “impacted bed occupancy, which continues to be above levels considered safe”.

More patients were also staying longer in hospital because of more severe illness and delayed discharges, putting a massive strain on the entire health and care system, she said.

She said: "Trust leaders are expecting this Christmas to be one of their darkest to date. As they work hard to mitigate the impact of ongoing strike action, they are also having to contend with an incredibly long list of other serious challenges.”

Nine in 10 acute hospitals had more than 85% of their beds filled in the week ending December 18. According to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, hospitals are considered to be too busy if more than 85% of their available general and acute beds are occupied by patients. After this, patient care is thought to be compromised.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “The NHS has prepared for winter extensively with more beds, extra call handlers as well as the expansion of falls response services, control centres and respiratory hubs, but with flu hospitalisations and Covid cases on the rise, the best things you can do to protect yourself is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.”

1. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust usually has 1,705 beds open, but 1,683 are full. That means just 22 beds are free, an occupation percentage of 98.7. Photo: Peter Byrne Photo Sales

2. Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust usually has 694 beds open, but 685 are full. That means just nine beds are free, an occupation percentage of 98.6. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3. The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust usually has 453 beds open, but 440 are full. That means just 13 beds are free, an occupation percentage of 97.1. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust usually has 439 beds open, but 421 are full. That means just 18 beds are free, an occupation percentage of 95.9. Photo: © Steve Fareham (cc-by-sa/2.0) Photo Sales