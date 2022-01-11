Simon Parish was about to drive off from the furniture store on Sheffield Road, near Meadowhall, on December 23 when he told his wife Karen he was feeling funny, stepped out of the car and collapsed.

The next thing the 48-year-old remembers is waking up at Northern General Hospital on Christmas Eve.

His wife Karen told BBC Radio Sheffield how she had frantically flagged down a passing car and was indebted to the couple who stopped for them and to everyone else who came to their aid that evening and to the amazing NHS staff who cared for Simon over the following days.

Simon, who lives in Bolsover and works in IT for Capital One, told The Star: “I’ve got a very sore chest from people doing CPR and I don’t have much recollection of what happened, but I’m just overjoyed I’m still here.

“I want to thank everyone who helped me because without them I wouldn’t be here today. In a couple of months’ time, I would like to shake them by the hand, take them to the pub and buy them whatever drinks they want, to say thank you.

“I want to thank the passersby who helped me and Karen, the four paramedics who came, everyone in resuscitation and the critical coronary care unit at the Northern General Hospital, and to all the nurses, doctors and other staff on Firth Seven ward for everything they've done.

“What they did gives you faith in society, knowing that even complete strangers will go out of their way like that to help you when you really need it.”

Simon spent two weeks in hospital before being sent home last Wednesday, January 5, and is still recovering from the operation to fit a defibrillator which can restart his heart should it ever be needed.

He said that after numerous tests, medics remain in the dark about why his heart suddenly stopped beating that day.

Karen told how she had jumped in front of the first car she saw after Simon collapsed and if it hadn’t been for the man and woman who leaped out and rushed to Simon’s aid, he would almost certainly be dead.

Simon was shocked twice by members of the public using the defibrillator situated at the IKEA store and a further three times by paramedics once they arrived at the scene.

He pointed out that had it happened at home, without a defibrillator to hand, he may well not be here to tell the tale, and he urged people not to be afraid to use the machines if one is available in an emergency.

“Don’t be afraid because that person’s had a cardiac arrest and is to all intents and purposes dead. The instructions are straightforward and there’s nothing you can do to make it worse but you might be able to bring that person back,” he said.