Ilkley care home vacant since 2017 could be brought back into use if plans approved

Hollycroft Care Home on Hebers Ghyll Drive was purchased by Barchester Healthcare in 2021, with the facility having been vacant since 2017.

A subsequent plan to demolish the building and construct a modern care home in its place was refused by Bradford Council, with officers saying the work would harm a Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This refusal then upheld by a Government planning inspector at appeal.

Hollycroft Care Home

Now the company has returned with a new application – but this one will retain much of the building.

The application is to demolish modern extensions to the building, replace them with more appropriate extensions and re-open the facility as a 20-bedroom care home.

The company says the development would create up to 40 jobs.

Hollycroft Artists Impression

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application says: “The new residential care home will be constructed and serviced to a very high standard and we believe will bring measurable benefits to the local community, ranging for example, from the improvement of the current site condition, to the creation of up to 30-40 (full time equivalent) new employment opportunities within the local area.

“Furthermore, it is likely that virtually all residents will have links to the local community, with either the residents or their families originating from the local area.

“The current building has been the subject of several unsympathetic extensions and alterations as well as extensive internal reconfiguration.

“These changes, which include the erection of a modern east wing and further single storey ancillary buildings and a conservatory, represent attempts to upgrade the building to allow for the retention of the care home use and have had a negative effect on the integrity of the original building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new extension and redevelopment of the existing care home will be constructed and serviced to a very high standard and we believe will bring measurable benefits to the local community, which is respectful of its setting and neighbouring properties.

“The applicant aims to bring the care home and site back into use and again integrate with the local community to help meet the overwhelming and growing need for this type of accommodation within the local and the wider area.

“The modern standard of care home is based around a perception that residents should have the option of ensuite facilities as opposed to a communal WC and bathroom. Care homes should be homely and resemble quality hotels as opposed to a cramped guest house or institutional environment.

“The existing care home has evolved from a former single dwelling and is no longer fit for purpose.”