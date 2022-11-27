An “incident” was declared by local health chiefs in Yorkshire after suspected cases of potentially fatal diphtheria in migrants moved from Manston in Kent to West Yorkshire, it has been reported.

Archive pic: An inflatable craft carrying migrants crosses the shipping lane in the English Channel on August 4, 2022 off the coast of Dover, England. Around 700 migrants crossed the channel from France on Monday, a record for a single day so far this year, bringing the total for 2022 to around 17,000. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Three male asylumseekers attended Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield for treatment earlier this month over a 24-hour period, complaining of rashes, according to the Sunday Times.

It said health officials had found out that 27 men had been moved to a hotel in the area after being detained for a month at the Manston processing centre in Kent and a hotel near Heathrow.

Other suspected cases of the highly contagious bacterial infection have been reported in Greater Manchester, London, Kent the southwest and east England.

It comes after a man died in hospital on November 19, potentially because of a diptheria infection, after being held at Manston for almost a week.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted that the infections present an “extremely low risk” to the wider public despite migrants being moved from crowded facilities to hotels around the country.

As of November 10, the UK Health Security Agency has identified 39 diphtheria cases in asylum seekers in England this year. The number is expected to rise to around 50 today.

In the UK vaccination is given to babies as part of a routine six-in-one jab. Diptheria affects the nose, throat and sometimes skin. The NHS says it is rare in the UK and can be treated with antibiotics and other medicines.

The Minister said he understood that the people had diptheria before they came to the UK.

He insisted the UKHSA is working “very closely” with the NHS “to make sure we look after the people who have been identified with diphtheria to make sure they get the treatment and the care they need”.

Initial tests on the man at a hospital near the centre, where Home Secretary Suella Braverman has faced criticism about overcrowding and outbreaks of disease, came back negative.

But on Saturday the Government said a follow-up PCR test indicated “diphtheria may be the cause of the illness”.

Public health officials have raised concerns about the spread of the disease among asylum seekers – and potentially hotel workers - as people were moved from the facility to hotels. According to the Sunday Times, Jim McManus, president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, said attempts to collaborate with the Home Office had been rebuffed.

He said: “This situation could and should have been prevented and it is entirely arguable that the lack of information, co-ordination and engagement from the Home Office has made the situation far worse than it could have been.

Lib Dem health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said the Home Secretary “must take responsibility and resign immediately” over the “scandal”. Diphtheria vaccinations will be offered to any new arrivals at Manston, the Government said, though the facility is understood to be currently empty.

