Radiologists, Consultants, Sonographers, Nurses and Secretaries from the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust are fundraising money to fund the 3 Tesla MRI Scanner. The team are participating in this year's Great North Run and hope to raise £20,000 towards the new, faster and more advanced scanner.

When singer and television presenter Jane McDonald, who was raised in Wakefield, recently visited the Trust to show her support, she said: “I’m thrilled to bits that you’re doing this and as an incentive, I’ll match donations, pound for pound.

"Well done and good luck.”

Jane with the team

An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body; including the brain, spinal cord, bones and joints.

The trust has recently installed new scanners at its other hospital sites in Dewsbury and Pontefract and has approved a new Radiology Suite at Pinderfields Hospital.

Official fundraising for the new MRI machine will begin next year in a bid to upgrade the current MRI Scanner at Pinderfields as part of the refurb.

Keith Ramsay, Chairman of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and MY Hospitals Charity said: “I speak on behalf of everyone at our Trust and say thank you to Jane for her very generous offer to match monies raised.

“I wish all the runners the best of luck with the race and their early fundraising target.”

Jane added: “The runners have my full support and admiration.”