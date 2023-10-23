Urgent repairs to a deteriorating sports pavilion will be carried out ‘within weeks’, a meeting was told.

Reassurances over the future of Kellingley Sports Pavilion were given after a councillor warned that its future was under threat due to the state of the building.

Cllr Rachel Speak, Lib Dem councillor for Knottingley, tabled a question to Cllr Les Shaw, cabinet member for resources and property, seeking answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Speak said the roof is in “desperate need of repair”, with the cost to carry out the work almost £11,000.

Kellingley Sports Pavilion

The facility is a base for adult and youth sports teams.

Responding to the question at a full council meeting, Cllr Shaw said: “The property has already been visited.

“A scope of works is currently being put together to look at the roof, the changing rooms and paint and a number of different issues.

“The works will hopefully be completed in the near future. We want to get the work done, we all do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven’t got an exact date but it will be in the near future. The cost, obviously, will be through the council.

Cllr Speak then asked: “By time scales are we talking six months, 12 months, 18 months, two years?”

Cllr Shaw said: “We are not talking months, we are talking weeks. We want to get this done as soon as possible.”

The pavilion and nearby Kellingley Social Club have been earmarked for a controversial £10m revamp.