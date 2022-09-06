Kenny Logan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in interview with wife Gabby Logan
Kenny Logan, former rugby union player and husband of BBC presenter Gabby Logan, has revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis.
Leeds-born Gabby and her husband shared the news during an appearance on Tuesday's BBC Breakfast show.
The 50-year-old said he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer on February 7 of this year.
He described it as a “huge shock” having had no symptoms.
Kenny said he was inspired to go for a check up after hearing guests discuss getting their hormones checked on his wife’s podcast, The Mid Point.
He said: “I went to go get a wellness check and the man said: 'Everything's fine, your hormones are fine but your prostate PSA is high’ and I said: ‘well, what does that mean?’
“I got checked and very quickly, within three to four months, I had a biopsy and they said there was something there but they'd keep an eye on it.
“The big thing he said was that 40 per cent of your mates have got this but they just don't know they've got it."
According to Cancer Research UK, a high level of PSA – a prostate-specific antigen - can be a sign of cancer but your PSA level can also be raised in prostate conditions that are not cancer, for example a urine infection.
However, men with prostate cancer tend to have a higher than normal level.
After being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Kenny chose to have an operation to remove the prostate entirely.
Kenny said: “It’s emotional.
"I didn’t really want too much information. I just wanted to know when my operation was and what it would feel like.
“The night before it was quite emotional because you start thinking about: ‘Is it contained in the prostate? Has it moved out the prostate? What’s the other damage that happens when you take it out? What’s the recovery going to be like?’ There’s all these questions.”
After the operation, Kenny and his family – the couple share two children, Reuben and Lois, – had to wait several months for a blood test to confirm the cancer had not spread further.
Thankfully, the test found that the cancer had not spread.
Kenny said: “I’m now three months since the operation, had the prostate out and I am now 95 per cent back to normal.”
The couple, who have been married 21 years, said they were “lucky” to have caught the cancer early.
Kenny said: “It's hard because when you’re told you’ve got cancer. I literally fell over.
“I didn’t see it coming. [I had] no symptoms whatsoever. I had to go looking for it.”
Gabby added: “I think that was the shocking thing for both of us. The day before he went in for his operation he'd done a bike session - he had no pain, he had no symptoms.
"We’re very, very lucky”.
The couple will discuss Kenny’s diagnosis on Gabby’s podcast.
It will be released on Wednesday, September 7.
Gabby said: “I want people to listen and learn about it. I wanted to listen to this podcast myself when Kenny was diagnosed.”
Kenny added: “I found I had prostate cancer by accident. If you have symptoms it might be too late. Guys go get tested, simple and could save your life.”