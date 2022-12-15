Leeds nurses' strike reaction 'phenomenal' as over 400 go on picket line

A Yorkshire leader of the nursing strikes has praised the “phenomenal” response of members of the public after an estimated 400 people joined picket lines in Leeds on Thursday.

Sarah Dodsworth, the regional director of the Royal College of Nursing, joined nurses in Leeds as they held their biggest ever strike in the history of the NHS.

Hundreds of nurses and supporters lined outside Leeds General Infirmary as they demanded a pay rise of five per cent above inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurses also lined outside St James’ and Chapel Allerton hospitals, where they were joined by members of other unions and members of the public.

Nursing staff on the picket line outside the Leeds General Infirmary. It is the first time ever nurses have taken to strike action. Picture Tony Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Car drivers beeped their horns as they passed to show solidarity.

Ms Dodsworth said she wanted to apologise to every patient who had missed an appointment or care due to the strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health minister Maria Caulfield said around 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries will be lost in England due to the strike

But Ms Dodsworth insisted that nurses had no choice to strike over issues including patient safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The support of the public has been overwhelming. We know we’re disrupting their care, and yet still they support us.

"I hope we can keep that support if we need to keep going with our action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Who knew nurses would ever go on strike?

"We feel we have no choice. I, on behalf of all the nurses on that line, send our heartfelt apologies. But the reality is, care is disrupted already because there are not enough nursing staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite several Tories asking health secretary Steve Barclay to rethink the pay offer and stop a second planned strike, Ms Dodsworth said she had little hope talks would come to fruition.

She said: “We’ve got no hope, as far as I’m aware, that Mr Barclay is coming back to the table. The plans for Tuesday are still going ahead and will do unless he comes to us for a reasonable talk about pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t want to. But it’s clear from the influence we’re having, we are making an impact. Whether that’s enough – who knows?”