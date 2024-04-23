Local home care company Home Instead opens new office in the heart of Horsforth

The local home care company provides care to older people in their own homes, allowing them to lead fulfilled lives in safe and familiar surroundings where they feel most comfortable.

With the need for its home care services on the rise, general manager of Home Instead Wetherby & North Leeds, Cath Hale, has opened the company’s latest premises in the bustling town of Horsforth. Commenting, Cath says “When you are part of the community you serve, you build strong meaningful relationships, trust, and support. To us it’s personal.

“I grew up in Horsforth and lived there for over 20 years, went to school there and worked in the Outside Inn as my first job, so the new Horsforth office forms an important part of my personal growth plan, allowing me to give back to the community I came from. I am looking forward to helping even more people to remain living as independently as possible in their own homes, working even more closely with the organisations who provide support including MHA.”

The new Home Instead Wetherby & North Leeds office in Horsforth

Talking about the new premises, co-owner of Home Instead Wetherby & North Leeds Simon White says, “Our mission at Home Instead is to expand the world’s capacity to care, and that is what drives us to deliver quality care which keeps people living well in their own homes and supports their families.

Through its new location, Home Instead aims to support the local community of West Leeds with an accessible office that creates a warm and welcoming environment for older adults and their families.

When it comes to care, there’s no ‘one size fits all’ approach, so we don’t offer one. What Home Instead do is personal, tailored, flexible and adaptable as needs change. The company’s bespoke care is carefully planned to ensure each client receives the care they want and need. The company know its clients enjoy seeing a trusted and familiar face, so take time to carefully match our clients to Care Professionals based on mutual interests and hobbies, and ensure continuity of care.

Home Instead believe no visit should be rushed and spend a minimum of one hour per visit to ensure there is plenty of time for quality care, with time left to chat and build a good relationship. The company is proud of what it does and goes over and above to offer far more than care in the home, including community events, regular outings and a new companionship café taking place on the third Wednesday of every month and weekly exercise classes at MHA Horsforth.

With proven expertise delivering award winning home care for over a decade from Wetherby to Horsforth and everywhere in between, Home Instead will continue to give back to the local community and do its bit to support older people and their families.

Home Instead Wetherby & North Leeds know home is where the heart is, it’s where memories are made, and it’s the place you know best. If you, or your loved one, wants to stay living comfortably at home and need some support to do so, award winning Home Instead can support you and your family to make that an informed choice.

The new office address is: 95 Town Street, Horsforth, LS18 5BP.

