Man makes 'emotional return' to major trauma centre where medics saved his life

An amputee said it was “difficult and emotional” to return to the major trauma centre where medical staff saved his life.

Henry Morris visited the centre at Leeds General Infirmary yesterday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its opening.

The 36-year-old motorcyclist was treated there in June 2018 for several weeks, after he was hit by a car in Wyke while travelling to work and had to have his left leg amputated.

During his time on the ward, he was helped by charity called Day One Trauma Support, which was set up by Professor Peter Giannoudis to help people rebuild their lives after they suffer a catastrophic injury.

Former patient Henry Morris and Professor Giannoudis and Clinical Lead Nik Kanakaris celebrate the 10th anniversary of the major trauma centre in Leeds.

“It’s difficult and emotional to go back to the hospital after so many years, he said.

“But I am indebted to these people who did so much.

"They saved my life and got me onto the road to recovery.”

Mr Morris, who lives in Burnley, is now a volunteer with Day One Trauma and offers support and advice to people who suffer life-changing injuries.

Henry Morris was hit by a car in Wyke while travelling to work in 2018 and had to have his left leg amputated.

“I remember crying so much when I was told I would lose my leg,” he said.

“Having someone to talk to who understood exactly what I was going through was invaluable.

“I am so lucky I had access to this support in Leeds and can’t wait to give back by helping other people like me.”

More than 16,000 patients have been treated at the centre on the Jubilee Wing of Leeds General Infirmary, since it was opened in April 2013. Staff deal with a wide range of injuries that can result in disability or death.

It is the second busiest major trauma centre in the country and has a 92.5 per cent survival rate.

Nik Kanakaris, Orthopaedic Trauma Consultant, said: “Welcoming one of our patients, Henry, back to the unit today, and seeing his recovery journey, has been so rewarding for everyone in the team.

"It’s an immediate recognition of the work that we do.

“It’s important to recognise and thank all those who play a vital role in the major trauma network as we mark 10 years.

"Our survival rate is exceptional, when we consider the large number of severely injured patients we treat each year.”

Professor Giannoudis, a world-renowned specialist in major trauma care, said he is proud to work with highly-skilled teams from across multiple specialties to save lives at the centre.

He added: “The extent of the trauma dictates which of those skills are needed, and our trauma teams can be made up of more than 20 specialists, including surgeons, nurses, anaesthetists, porters and more.

“We used to say that Major Trauma was a young man’s disease, but the fastest rising demographic of people to suffer major trauma is in people aged over 65, with an increase in falls from under 2m in height in the elderly.”