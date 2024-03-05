Memorial tree to healthcare workers is planted at Bradford Royal Infirmary

The memorial tree – which is the first in Yorkshire – was planted at Bradford Royal Infirmary at a ceremony attended by Trust Chief Executive, Professor Mel Pickup.

The National Memorial Tree Campaign, led by the mental health charity Doctors in Distress and in association with their patron, BAFTA winner and former NHS doctor Adam Kay, honours the memory of healthcare professionals and highlights the hospital’s commitment to protecting the mental health and wellbeing of its staff.

Statistics show that in the UK, one doctor takes their own life every three weeks, and one nurse takes their own life every week. These stark figures are a crucial reminder that the wellbeing of healthcare workers is paramount. The rate of suicide among healthcare workers is higher than among the general population.

Professor Mel Pickup, Chief Executive of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Ann Paul, CEO of Doctors in Distress, and Amandip Sidhu, Founder of Doctors in Distress

By joining this campaign and planting a memorial tree, the Trust –which oversees the running of Bradford Royal Infirmary, St Luke’s Hospital and the district’s community hospitals – is promoting a duty of care for the mental health of colleagues, as well as remembering those who have lost their lives.

Doctors in Distress’ chief executive, Ann Paul, said: “We would like every hospital trust in the country to support our National Memorial Tree Campaign and plant a memorial tree, which will highlight their commitment to protecting the mental health and wellbeing of their staff.

“Together we can help to break down the stigma around mental health and help to prevent further suicides.”

Professor Mel Pickup, Chief Executive of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Amandip Sidhu, Founder of Doctors in Distress

The Trust has chosen to plant a cherry tree which will become part of a garden of reflection which is currently being created with Bradford Hospitals Charity.

Bradford Teaching Hospitals chief executive, Professor Mel Pickup, said: “During our professional lives in the NHS many of us will have been touched and affected by such tragedies like the suicides and sudden deaths of our colleagues.

“The mental health of our colleagues is vitally important – especially as we move forward now, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic – so only by beginning to acknowledge our own mental health, can we start to address the factors that lead to suicide among our colleagues.

“We know that colleagues are under severe stress and pressure every day so it’s vital that we do all we can to support the mental health and emotional wellbeing of our staff as any of us could be affected at any time. Nobody is immune, and we all need protection.”

Doctors in Distress visitors with staff from Bradford Teaching Hospitals

Doctors in Distress patron, BAFTA winner, former NHS doctor and bestselling author of This is Going to Hurt, Adam Kay, said: "The first step in solving a problem must be in admitting that the problem exists, and this is something I tried to highlight in the BBC adaptation of my book, ’This is Going to Hurt.’

“The series culminated in the death by suicide of a doctor called Shruti - a fictional character based on so many tragic stories. In the show, a tree was planted in her memorial, which has led to trees being planted in real-life hospitals to commemorate lost colleagues. I'm very proud to support Doctors in Distress in raising awareness of this vital issue and protecting the mental health of healthcare workers."

The Trust’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Debbie Horner, explained that “the issue of suicide and mental health within the medical and nursing profession is a very real one.”

She continued: “As part of the Trust’s recent Outstanding Theatres Programme, we acknowledged that while many medical specialities are affected, those working in theatres and anaesthesia are known to be at higher risk of suicide and poor mental health than others, so we created a “we’re all ears” theatres mental health and wellbeing team, which saw the instigation of mental health first aiders or champions in all operating theatre areas.

“These first aiders received training from the Trust’s psychology team and sessions are ongoing so they can receive debriefing and support for themselves, as well as being able to flag up any concerns they might have about colleagues so the Trust can put in place strategies to help those in need.