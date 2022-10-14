Tiny bundle of joy Kai was diagnosed with serious heart defects before he was born and underwent major heart surgery after he was born. But despite the best efforts of medics at Leeds General Infirmary, Kai lost his fight for life on October 10 at just 12 days old, leaving his mum Ellie Cardwell and dad Karman Latif, who come from Balby, devastated.

Now Ellie’s sister Sharni has launched a fundraising drive to help the couple – with more than £2,000 pouring in just a few hours.

She said: “My beautiful sister and brother in law tragically lost their beautiful little boy Kai at only 12 days old. I’m hoping to raise some money in my beautiful nephew’s name to try take some stress off my sister and brother in law who shouldn’t have to worry about planning their baby’s funeral at such a young age. He had many heart defects but he really did fight and we think it would be nice for people to know how special he was.”

The couple found out about their son’s heart defects at the 20 week scan and were told that he would need future operations.

A 12-hour open heart surgery procedure was performed in the hours after Kai’s birth but he tragically lost his short fight for life earlier this week. Sharni added: “He had complex heart defects. My sister wants to raise as much awareness as possible.”