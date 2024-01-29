Mother of man who died sleeping rough in York says he is 'at peace now’
James Walker, 36, was pronounced dead on August 23 last year when he suffered several cardiac arrests after excessive drinking caused gastro-intestinal bleeding.
He had been taken to York Hospital earlier that day after a street cleaner saw him fall three times near High Ousegate and noticed a pool of blood and an empty bottle below the bench he had been sleeping on.
At an inquest into his death, Amanda Walker said her son had been “struggling every day”, adding: “It wasn’t a life, it was an existence”.
Mr Walker, who was from Harrogate, had a long history of alcohol abuse and struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder after witnessing a disturbing incident as a child.
The electrician had made numerous attempts to quit drinking with support from North Yorkshire Horizons, attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and undergone several medically managed detoxes.
Psychiatrists at York Hospital conducted a review of his mental health in 2021 after he threw himself in front of a moving bus while he was drinking.
He was also admitted to hospital several times in the months leading to his death, following alcohol-related incidents and had suffered seizures and tremors.
The inquest was told Mr Walker was not allowed to stay at homeless hostels in the city because he had been aggressive when drinking in the past.
He had been offered a place at a specialist facility in Birmingham but had declined it.
Ms Walker said she “strongly believes” her son could have received effective treatment and “would still be here” if he had been detained under the Mental Health Act.
"I believe if that was the case and we had got him sectioned, he could have got the right help,” she said.
“He would have had to have stopped in one place for a considerable amount of time and he could then start engaging with therapists.
“It’s a devastating loss and we were fighting a losing battle from day one.”
She added: “He was one of the loveliest, kindest, loyal and hard-working individuals that you could ever come across.”
Coroner Richard Watson decided at the Northalerton inquest the death was alcohol related.