The NHS has issued a warning to people in Leeds ahead of strikes which are set to affect services in the city over the next few weeks.

Consultants will take part in strike action today and tomorrow (Sep 19 and 20) and also on October 2 to 4, while junior doctors are set to strike from Wednesday to Friday this week (Sep 20 to 22) and also on October 2 to 4.

During the strikes, junior doctors and consultants will provide ‘Christmas Day cover’ meaning minimal emergency services will remain open, but elective care will not.

Ahead of the strikes, the NHS Leeds Integrated Care Board has advised people to plan ahead for their healthcare as the strikes will ‘significantly’ impact services.

Dr Sarah Forbes, GP and Medical Director for the NHS Leeds Integrated Care Board, said: “The safety and care of people who use our services is our highest priority, and it is important that people continue to use our services when they need them.

“NHS teams across Leeds will be working throughout the strike period to keep people safe and well, but services will be affected. Our region’s hospitals and mental health trusts will be significantly impacted, as will some GP practices, and this will have a knock on effect on other parts of the healthcare system.

“That’s why we’re asking everyone to work with us to ensure they’re prepared for their medical needs during strike action. Some hospital appointments and planned treatment may need to be rearranged but please attend any booked appointments unless you hear otherwise. Healthcare teams will contact people as soon as possible if your appointment needs to be changed.

“If you take regular medication, check you have enough for the week ahead and if you need more, please order and collect it before the planned strikes. Having a well-stocked medicine cabinet and taking care if you’re doing any DIY or physical activities will also help avoid a visit to your local emergency department.