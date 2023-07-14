NHS worker died while on training course about restraining patients in Yorkshire

A NHS worker has died while he was on a training course on how to safely restrain patients in Yorkshire.

The man, who is believed to be 41 and a mental health care assistant, is said to have suffered a seizure during the session. The training is called 'respect training' and was taught at the Longley Centre in Sheffield on June 27 - which is when the incident happened.

One former health worker has raised concerns as to whether the man should have been asked to do the training because he had a medical condition. The man, who wishes to be anonymous, also said he was concerned about the incident because he thinks there is no defibrillators at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said he understands there is no emergency alarms or emergency first aid kits at the training centre, which is on the same site as the Northern General Hospital.

A health worker has tragically ‘died during a training session designed to teach NHS staff how to safely restrain patients’, at the Longley Centre

A Sheffield Health and Social Care Trust NHS Foundation spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a member of staff was taken ill and later died."

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive, the independent regulator for health and safety in the workplace, said: "We are aware of an incident and currently making enquiries."

A Care Quality Commission spokesperson, the independent regulator of health and adult social care, confirmed it had been notified of the incident.