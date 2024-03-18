Norland nanny says ‘keep going and stay busy’ on 100th birthday

Born in West Ham in 1924 to parents Oscar and Grace, Elizabeth trained to be a nanny with Norland College in Bath. Elizabeth said,

‘Norland nannies are deemed the best in childcare, often sought after by celebrities and royals. In 1946, I returned to London and continued to nanny privately which often involved travelling to Vienna and Lisbon.

‘Then in 1955, I became Roman Catholic and decided to take on maternity and holiday relief work, which meant I would foster children from an orphanage. The children were like my own babies and I’m still close to some of them today.’

Elizabeth and her family

Retiring at sixty-one to Cambridge, Elizabeth spent years transcribing books into braille for a local library for the blind, and later took other small roles with another library as well as assisting priests at her church.

Elizabeth continued, ‘I never slowed down during retirement, in fact I was a bit of a workaholic! It wasn’t until I turned 95 that I asked my family to help me find a care home, so in 2020 I moved to Lydgate Lodge to be close to my nephews, Peter and Alan.’

When Elizabeth’s 100th birthday came, knowing her affinity with children, Elizabeth’s family and staff at Lydgate Lodge arranged for Lydgate Junior and Infant school to visit and give Elizabeth the special birthday she deserved.

The children baked a birthday cake and made a card, singing ‘happy birthday’ while Elizabeth smiled from ear-to-ear.

Elizabeth with some school children

Father Eamonn Hegarty from St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, who Elizabeth had enjoyed visits and services from since moving to Lydgate Lodge, also paid a visit, flowers in hand.

Elizabeth said, ‘I enjoyed my 100th birthday celebrations, it was great to see everyone. I got lots of cards, and one from King Charles and Camilla!

‘The key to reaching 100-year-old is to just keep going and stay busy! I’m looking forward to my 101st birthday – I wonder if I’ll get 101 cards.’

Peter, Elizabeth’s nephew, said, ‘We would all like to take the opportunity to thank those involved in making Elizabeth's 100th birthday an event to be remembered.

‘The school children were utterly superb and I know that Elizabeth has a "soft spot" for children, being a nanny and child carer for all her working life. Lydgate Lodge did us proud with the afternoon tea and the amount of effort they put into the celebration is a credit to everyone.’

Anna Owsicka, the Home Manager at Lydgate Lodge, added, ‘We were honoured to play a part in making Elizabeth’s 100th birthday such a special event, and it was fantastic to see the community come together to celebrate with us.

‘Elizabeth is a wonderful, kind person and we feel so lucky to have her as part of our Lydgate Lodge family.’

