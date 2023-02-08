Staff have been threatened in a spate of ‘disgusting attacks’ outside Sheffield’s biggest hospital.

One woman is said to have been threatened with a knife near the main entrance to the Northern General Hospital site at the junction of Barnsley Road and Herries Road, Fir Vale, according to one person who contacted The Star, while it is also claimed that a nurse was grabbed and asked for sex and money on a previous occasion.

Bosses have today confirmed they are aware of recent attacks and say they are tightening up security measures to try to crack down on the problem.

Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse, at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “Regrettably, we have had two incidents where staff working at the Northern General Hospital have been threatened by a group of individuals near the Barnsley/Herries Road junction. We do not tolerate any physical or verbal abuse of our staff and we are taking immediate action to try and limit the opportunities these individuals have to do this again.

Staff have been threatened in a spate of ‘disgusting attacks’ outside the Northern General Hospital, pictured

“This includes making the area where the incidents happened brighter and more open by installing additional lighting and placing new CCTV cameras to supplement what is already in place. We are blocking the shortcut through to the car park in that area and bringing in additional security staff to conduct roving patrols. We are also investing in a new £2m CCTV system which will include new cameras across all of our sites and community premises.

“We are in discussions with the police and if anyone has information about the individuals carrying out these disgusting attacks, please contact the police immediately. Our staff come to work every day to help people in this community and do not deserve this.”

Police are urging anyone working on the site who is targeted by attackers to contact officers. The force says it has a regular presence on the hospital site, which is the largest hospital site in the city, with a large number of buildings in its grounds, looking after several different services, including the city’s only accident and emergency department.

Sheffield Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Gareth Thomas told The Star that neighbourhood officers regularly carry out patrols of the Northern General Hospital and its grounds as part of their routine patrols in that part of the city.

He added: “We work alongside on-site security during real time incidents, as well as responding and investigating reported crime in the area. Meetings are held as part of our wider partnership working to understand problems that may be occurring, which enables us to incorporate it into our plans and target those responsible.

“We work closely with all staff at the Northern General Hospital and have a zero-tolerance approach to violence and intimidation and reports made to us will be thoroughly investigated.

