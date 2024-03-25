Olivia Corbiere: Yorkshire woman now 'critical' after slipping into coma following horror skiing crash

A Yorkshire woman who appeared to be making a good recovery after a horrific skiing accident has slipped back into a coma.
By Robert Cumber
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:34 GMT

Olivia Corbiere is now 'critical', with her family and friends praying for the popular 23-year-old from Aston in Sheffield. She was on a skiing holiday with her sister and a group of friends in Bulgaria when she plummeted down a ravine and crashed a week ago.

Olivia was initially put in an induced coma after fracturing her skull and three vertebrae, suffering a bleed on the brain and breaking a number of other bones.

After being woken from the coma, she had appeared to be taking the first steps to recovery, with her family saying on Saturday that she was breathing by herself and communicating by nodding to the nurse.

Olivia Corbiere, from Aston, has sadly slipped into a coma and is now 'critical' one week after a horrific skiing accident in Bulgaria on Sunday, March 17Olivia Corbiere, from Aston, has sadly slipped into a coma and is now 'critical' one week after a horrific skiing accident in Bulgaria on Sunday, March 17
Olivia Corbiere, from Aston, has sadly slipped into a coma and is now 'critical' one week after a horrific skiing accident in Bulgaria on Sunday, March 17

But her mother Linzi today told how Olivia's condition had taken a devastating turn for the worse.

She said: "Unfortunately Liv slipped into a coma last night, and her doctor was called into the hospital. She has a bleed at the front of her brain which is responsible for minerals within your body.

"They are trying to get this in her body through IV. It has been really difficult to try and understand this with the language barrier. She is critical."

A fundraising appeal set up to support Olivia and her family has raised more than £24,000 in just seven days. You can still donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-skiing-accident-please-help-family

