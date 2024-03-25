Olivia Corbiere is now 'critical', with her family and friends praying for the popular 23-year-old from Aston in Sheffield. She was on a skiing holiday with her sister and a group of friends in Bulgaria when she plummeted down a ravine and crashed a week ago.

Olivia was initially put in an induced coma after fracturing her skull and three vertebrae, suffering a bleed on the brain and breaking a number of other bones.

After being woken from the coma, she had appeared to be taking the first steps to recovery, with her family saying on Saturday that she was breathing by herself and communicating by nodding to the nurse.

But her mother Linzi today told how Olivia's condition had taken a devastating turn for the worse.

She said: "Unfortunately Liv slipped into a coma last night, and her doctor was called into the hospital. She has a bleed at the front of her brain which is responsible for minerals within your body.

"They are trying to get this in her body through IV. It has been really difficult to try and understand this with the language barrier. She is critical."

