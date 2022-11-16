A memorial for more than 1,000 babies and children buried in unmarked graves in a South Yorkshire cemetery has been unveiled.

The public grave at the Penistone-Stottercliffe cemetery is the final resting place of youngsters born from the late 1800s, right up until the 1970s, with no memorial in place – not even a gravestone to mark the youngsters’ short lives.

In the early 19th century, right up until the 1970s, a baby that was stillborn or died shortly after birth was usually buried in a communal grave with children and adults, and the bereaved family were often not told of their whereabouts.

Barnsley councillors helped to fundraise for the memorial stone at the site after Richard Galliford, 71, brought the area to their attention.

Richard found out he had a sister buried at the site, who was stillborn in 1949, which led him to post about the overgrown area of the cemetery on Facebook.

Richard only found out about his sister in 1986, when his father pointed out the site.

Around £7,000 was raised by the community for the memorial stone, with further donations from the Royal British Legion for two benches.

Unveiling the memorial, Richard said: ” We have at last managed to bring justice to over 1,000 babies and children buried here in this cemetery.

“Buried here we include children who were stillborn, those who died at birth and those who died shortly into their life up to 10 years of age.

“This memorial is dedicated to all of them, and to show that they are no longer forgotten. Our community recognise their existence.”

Richard thanked Peter Shields, a retired solider living in Thurnscoe who had raised money for a number of similar memorials across Barnsley and Doncaster.

During the unveiling, a prayer was said by Father David Hopkin.

Councillor David Greenhough told the local democracy reporting service: "A lot of credit goes to the people of this area because, quite simply, they were the ones who put their hands in their pockets and donated so generously.