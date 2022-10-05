Hull Council was told the disabled and those with long term health conditions were being hit hardest and winter would bring more deaths than usual this year.

Katie Welsh, of the council’s Warm Homes Team, said winter would bring more deaths and cold-related illnesses as people, especially the elderly, struggle to afford energy.

But Sally Barlow, a public health cost of living officer, said officials were only aware of a fraction of those struggling because people tend to only come forward in desperation.

Council figures showed the amount of households in fuel poverty has risen from 12 per cent to 25 per cent in the last 12 months.

They were told there has been a 61 per cent increase in referrals to the Trussell Trust’s Hull Foodbank from between April and June compared to the same period last year.

Councillors also heard rising costs tended to hit the disabled and those with long term conditions the hardest, with those making up 62 per cent of all seeking help.

Figures show that 4.3 per cent of people in Hull, around 18,500 people. worried about food at least once a week.

It comes as the council recently unveiled a support package for the cost of living, including providing warm spaces for people unable to afford their bills.

Ms Barlow said officials were only seeing the tip of the iceberg of the cost of living crisis and local and national support would only make a dent in the problems people faced.

Ms Welsh said older people tended to be more debt-adverse than the young and were the most likely to cut back on energy.