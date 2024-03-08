Pharmacy2U launches digital health check trial for over 40's in West Yorkshire

The second biggest killer in England, cardiovascular disease affects around 6.4 million people*. A new, and potentially life-saving, digital health check will now be offered to Pharmacy2U repeat prescription patients who are over 40 in West Yorkshire from this week after a successful pilot in the North East.

The pilot saw an incredible 60 per cent sign up rate from all 40 to 75 year olds invited to be in the trial, with over 800 Healthy Heart kits were delivered to people’s homes. The success of the trial was incredible. Over 50 per cent of people tested had not had a cholesterol check in the last five years despite being eligible for the NHS Health Check, and a quarter (25 per cent) of everyone tested were at very high risk of cardiovascular disease and their results were reviewed by clinicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Healthy Heart Check, developed by partners PocDoc, uses a patented microfluidic assay and a smartphone to provide patients with an NHS-equivalent cardiovascular screening at home, without needing to visit a GP. The check will operate alongside the existing in-person NHS Health Check, and is expected to contribute to an additional one million checks over four years, while easing pressure on GP surgeries.

Conducting Test

The PocDoc app and digital pathway collects all the information needed for the Healthy Heart Check within ten minutes, including a six marker lipid panel, QRISK score, blood pressure and BMI. The app displays all results, including blood marker values, in a health dashboard in line with NHS clinical guidelines.

Patients will be offered the free option to discuss their results with a Pharmacy2U pharmacist if they wish, where they will be offered lifestyle advice and over-the-counter product recommendations from the Pharmacy2U online shop. Referrals to GPs will only be made if further tests and treatment are needed, or results indicate more urgent care is needed, helping to reduce demand on GP services.

Gary Dannatt, Chief Operating Officer at Pharmacy2U says: “At Pharmacy2U we are always innovating to give exceptional healthcare to our patients and customers, and the extended partnership with PocDoc helps us deliver that. Fully digital health checks will help detect certain health abnormalities at a time and place convenient to our patients and ensure they receive the care and support they need to navigate the results. This service is part of our continued effort to support the NHS and alleviate pressure on doctors and GPs when they need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad