Record breaking coronavirus cases for second day with more than 88,000 infections recorded

Medical staff and volunteers prepare shots of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent

Cases and booster vaccines have both soared in recent days, as Ministers and officials race to try and get needles in arms ahead of the spread of the Omicron variant.

On Thursday, a total of 88,376 new infections were recorded, an increase of almost 10,000 on Wednesday, which was previously the record breaking day.

In addition, 745,183 booster or third vaccine doses were administered yesterday,

The news comes as new data revealed that Yorkshire and the Humber has the lowest coronavirus rates in the country.

Weekly figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show case rates per 100,000 were lowest in the region, with a weekly rate of 352.8.

The levels in Yorkshire and the Humber were almost half those in London, which is recording the highest level of cases as the Omicron variant spreads, with 702.8 per 100,000 people.

Infections appear to be spreading most in young children aged five to nine, with the age group recording a weekly rate of 1021.4 per 100,000 population.

Professor Steven Riley, Director General of Data, Analytics and Surveillance at UKHSA, said: “We are now seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. We need everyone to take action to stop the spread.

“That includes getting your booster vaccine, taking a lateral flow test before meeting people, wearing a face covering in crowded enclosed spaces, ventilating rooms and staying at home if you have symptoms.”