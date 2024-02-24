Resident at Leeds nursing home died after spilling scalding hot drink on her lap

A coroner has now raised concern that staff at the Colton Lodges Nursing Home in Northwood Gardens, Colton, have still not been told that cold running water would help in such circumstances.

An inquest heard that 91-year-old Blanche Audrey Knowles, who had several health problems, was admitted to the home in November, 2022, for general nursing care.

On July 15, 2023, she was served a drink in a beaker cup but the temperature had not been checked.

Witnesses told the inquest that “warm drinks” comprised aired water topped with cold water and the temperature was normally checked on the wrist of a member of staff.

Ms Knowles was not assisted with the beaker and after she spilled it between her legs staff applied cold compresses and towels.

An out-of-hours GP was called and he called for an ambulance which took her to hospital.

She was discharged the same day but on August 14 paramedics were called as she had difficulty speaking and had unresponsive episodes.

She was prescribed antibiotics for a chest infection but remained frail and died on September 1.

Following the inquest John Hobson, assistant coroner for West Yorkshire (Eastern) District, has issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the manager of Colton Lodges, the HC-One Healthcare Company and Care Quality Commission.

He recorded a narrative conclusion, with the cause of death being given as frailty of old age, but with burns, multiple sclerosis, ischaemic heart disease and hypertension as contributory factors.

In his PFD report the coroner said that although some measures had since been taken, including the use of thermometers to check hot drinks, staff had not been told of the importance of cool running water to soothe such burns.

“The burns suffered by Blanche contributed to the cause of death and whilst it was not established that the recorded failure to apply ‘cool running water’ to her injuries would have made a material difference, I remain concerned that the clear importance of applying ‘cooling by running water’ does not appear to have been proactively flagged in relevant policies/ procedures or by active practical/ operational communications to staff,” he said.

Mr Hobson said future deaths could occur unless action was taken.

The home and other bodies have until April 9 to respond to his report, either explaining what steps have been taken to address the issue or stating why it is felt that nothing need be done.

A spokesperson for Colton Lodges said: “Our thoughts remain with Mrs Knowles’s family and friends at what we know will be a difficult time for them.

“The health and safety of our residents is of the utmost importance to us, and we have taken this matter extremely seriously since it occurred last year.