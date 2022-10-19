News you can trust since 1754
Rhys Millum inquest: Eight-year-old Yorkshire boy died after small intestine was pierced by'foreign object'

An eight-year-old boy died after his small intestine was perforated, an inquest has heard.

By Grace Newton
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 3:04pm

Rhys Millum passed away in Harrogate District Hospital on October 2 after he fell ill at his home in Harrogate.

His inquest was opened by Sarah Watson at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court today and adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

Rhys was taken to hospital with stomach pains. A postmortem gave the cause of death as perforation of the small intestine by a foreign object, with no further details given.

Rhys Millum died in Harrogate District Hospital
North Yorkshire