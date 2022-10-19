Rhys Millum inquest: Eight-year-old Yorkshire boy died after small intestine was pierced by'foreign object'
An eight-year-old boy died after his small intestine was perforated, an inquest has heard.
Rhys Millum passed away in Harrogate District Hospital on October 2 after he fell ill at his home in Harrogate.
His inquest was opened by Sarah Watson at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court today and adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.
Rhys was taken to hospital with stomach pains. A postmortem gave the cause of death as perforation of the small intestine by a foreign object, with no further details given.