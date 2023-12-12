Rosemary Shrager: ‘Dark days bring you down, especially when you’re older’
And, perhaps just as importantly, she had soup to make, and that was going to help her feel better. “Dark days, they do bring you down, especially when you’re older,” Shrager reflects. “I think people don’t realise the impact dark days have on elderly people.”
New research by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) found 46 per cent of over-65s feel the shorter daylight hours at this time of year affect their mood more than anything else. “This particular morning, I woke up and I just wanted to stay in bed all day,” admits Shrager. “It could be something to do with the way I’m feeling [with a cold], but it was dark outside and horrible, and I just don’t want to go outside. But I have to make myself.
“Being my age – 72 – I tell you, it’s very easy not to go out. I know what it’s like to want to stay at home, cocoon yourself in your little place, and just sit down. But you can’t – you have to make yourself get up. And I’ve got some stuff in the fridge that needs to be done – I’ve got too many tomatoes. I’m going to make tomato soup with it, I’m just going to shove it on with some onion and so on.”
Shrager, who’s appeared on many cookery shows over the years and written numerous cookery books, is now about to publish her third crime novel (all of which have a cookery theme, of course). She says she’s “completely aware” food can not only give you a psychological boost, but if it’s good, healthy food, the vitamins and minerals in it can also help.
“Good food changes your mood, it actually makes you feel better,” she explains. “Food is one of the most important things. For instance, if you’re going to live on things like hamburgers and chips, the nutrients in there are not good, they can actually change your mood. So you do need to have some really good nutritional help.”
Shrager is supporting the RVS Stay Safe, Warm and Well campaign, which is offering wellbeing advice and support this winter. “I understand this campaign – I’m one of them, I know what it’s like,” admits Shrager, who’s created three ‘Happy Plate’ recipes filled with top mood-boosting ingredients as part of the campaign. The recipes are oat-coated chicken breast with lentils and roasted red onion, baked salmon in peanut sauce with broccoli and bacon, and beef tagine with mashed potato, with olives and a side of greens.
Shrager says eating this way “makes you feel more healthy”, and adds: “I think it’s incredibly important to eat vegetables, greens and things like that.” The grandmother, who’s widowed, cooks for herself as she lives alone – although she never really feels lonely, she says. “There are moments when I think it’d be nice to chat with someone, but if that’s the case, I get on the phone and I talk to someone, if I feel I want to tell them about something. I’m one of these people who actually likes living on her own.”