Rosemary Shrager: ‘Dark days bring you down, especially when you’re older’

It was a dark, chilly, rainy day and – full of cold – Rosemary Shrager didn’t want to get up. But, like most of us, the 72-year-old celebrity chef and author couldn’t lounge in bed all day – she had appointments to get to.

And, perhaps just as importantly, she had soup to make, and that was going to help her feel better. “Dark days, they do bring you down, especially when you’re older,” Shrager reflects. “I think people don’t realise the impact dark days have on elderly people.”

New research by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) found 46 per cent of over-65s feel the shorter daylight hours at this time of year affect their mood more than anything else. “This particular morning, I woke up and I just wanted to stay in bed all day,” admits Shrager. “It could be something to do with the way I’m feeling [with a cold], but it was dark outside and horrible, and I just don’t want to go outside. But I have to make myself.

“Being my age – 72 – I tell you, it’s very easy not to go out. I know what it’s like to want to stay at home, cocoon yourself in your little place, and just sit down. But you can’t – you have to make yourself get up. And I’ve got some stuff in the fridge that needs to be done – I’ve got too many tomatoes. I’m going to make tomato soup with it, I’m just going to shove it on with some onion and so on.”

Chef Rosemary Shrager. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Shrager, who’s appeared on many cookery shows over the years and written numerous cookery books, is now about to publish her third crime novel (all of which have a cookery theme, of course). She says she’s “completely aware” food can not only give you a psychological boost, but if it’s good, healthy food, the vitamins and minerals in it can also help.

“Good food changes your mood, it actually makes you feel better,” she explains. “Food is one of the most important things. For instance, if you’re going to live on things like hamburgers and chips, the nutrients in there are not good, they can actually change your mood. So you do need to have some really good nutritional help.”

Shrager is supporting the RVS Stay Safe, Warm and Well campaign, which is offering wellbeing advice and support this winter. “I understand this campaign – I’m one of them, I know what it’s like,” admits Shrager, who’s created three ‘Happy Plate’ recipes filled with top mood-boosting ingredients as part of the campaign. The recipes are oat-coated chicken breast with lentils and roasted red onion, baked salmon in peanut sauce with broccoli and bacon, and beef tagine with mashed potato, with olives and a side of greens.

