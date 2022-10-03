Both Selby and the Ryedale district have some of the lowest numbers of dentists in the country, according to the new analysis.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said figures show a lack of NHS dentists in several parts of the country, with deprived and rural areas having fewer dentists than richer and urban areas.

The new analysis of data, collected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and published as a rate per 1,000 residents on the LGA’s data platform, shows no local authority area in the country has more than one dentist providing NHS treatment per 1,000 people.

A patient having their teeth examined while sitting in a dentist's chair, as the number of "dental deserts" is growing across England, according to a new analysis.

The data for July to September this year shows that Ashfield in Nottinghamshire has the lowest number of dentists, with 0.062 per 1,000 people.

Selby in North Yorkshire is next lowest, with 0.065, followed by Tamworth in Staffordshire (0.065), Mid Suffolk (0.067), Rochford in Essex (0.068), Ryedale in North Yorkshire (0.072), Bolsover in Derbyshire (0.074), Chelmsford in Essex (0.078), East Cambridgeshire (0.078) and South Derbyshire (0.082).

The best-served areas are Surrey Heath (0.224), Barnet in London (0.228), Richmond upon Thames (0.257), Elmbridge in Surrey (0.262), Camden (0.279), Hammersmith and Fulham (0.316), Kensington and Chelsea (0.325) and Westminster (0.374).

Councils are in charge of running programmes to promote good oral health and prevent problems, particularly among children, while NHS dentists are commissioned by NHS England.

The LGA said the public health grant for councils to help provide its service has been cut by 24% in real terms since 2015/16, equivalent to a total reduction of £1 billion.

Coun David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, said: “This stark new analysis shows a shortage in affordable dental treatments for communities all over the country.

“In particular, it is concerning that it is rural areas as well as those living with the highest levels of deprivation that are more likely to miss out on NHS dental provision.

“As we continue to feel the effect of the cost-of-living crisis, a lack of NHS dentists could risk people choosing to forgo routine dental treatments or even resort to DIY dentistry, risking more costly emergency dental treatments being needed further down the line.

“The Government should reform the contract it has with dental surgeries as well as develop a workforce strategy to ensure we can have affordable dental treatments for communities across the country.

“Councils also need a real-terms increase in their public health grant so they can provide vital oral health improvement programmes to prevent longer-term health problems.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The Health and Social Care Secretary has set out her priorities of A, B, C and D, which includes dentists, and Our Plan for Patients sets out how we will help more people to access NHS dental treatment – already backed by more than £3 billion annually.