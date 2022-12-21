Hospitals in Hull remain under intense pressure, an NHS official has said after people were told the most seriously ill would be prioritised.

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s (HUTH) Chief Medical Officer Prof Makani Purva said high numbers of admissions and difficulties discharging patients were keeping pressure on services. Prof Purva added people should use services other than A&E where possible to help ease the pressure. It comes as the Trust, which runs Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital, said services were extremely busy on Monday (December 19).

The Trust tweeted: “Hospital services are extremely busy this evening and will be prioritising the most seriously ill. If your issue doesn’t need immediate attention, you can avoid long waits by using the 111 NHS online service or contact your GP in the morning.”

A large number of people seeking urgent care has come as pressure remains on social care, slowing the discharge of patients who are otherwise well enough to leave hospital. Difficulties in discharging patients has meant there are less beds available for new admissions. Recent figures showed ongoing pressure in emergency departments has left more people waiting longer than four hours for treatment in A&E than anywhere else in England.

HUTH’s Ellen Ryabov told the BBC the figures came as staff were working hard to meet high demand which has been pressuring urgent care for months.

Speaking after the Trust released its update, Prof Purva said pressure was continuing.