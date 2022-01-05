Seven day Covid isolation 'right, balanced' approach, says Health Secretary Sajid Javid

Health secretary, Sajid Javid visits the Montgomery Hall vaccination centre in Kennington, south London on the first anniversary of the Astra Zeneca Covid 19 vaccination roll out

There have been calls for the mandatory isolation period to be cut from seven days to five, to try and prevent shortages in workforces including the NHS and schools. Speaking after a visit to a vaccination centre in London yesterday, Mr Javid said that the Government’s “decisions are based on the very latest evidence”.

He told reporters: “So we’re quite clear where we are with your seven days, but you know, you need those two negative lateral flow tests in the final two days, is the right balanced proportionate approach.”

With staff shortages being reported across the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last night that thousands of lateral flow tests will be made available for key workers, in order to keep crucial services operational.

NHS workers in England have been “reduced to tears” by the staff shortages caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Royal College of Nursing has said.

RCN director for England Patricia Marquis said the Government needs to be “honest” with the public about the pressure being put on the health service, adding that patient care is being impacted.

“Pressures are coming at staff from all angles, and it is important government is honest with the public about the state the NHS and social care is in at the moment as well as give an honest assessment as to why we are not able to consider other restrictions, either in terms of public health or on what the NHS can actually deliver,” she said.

“Many nursing staff are going into work with only half the number of staff that are needed but with still the same number of patients to look after.

“They are being spread thinner and thinner and we are hearing of many being reduced to tears because they are not able to deliver the care to their patients.”

Meanwhile, school leaders have told of their worries that staff shortages could worsen in the new term and cause further disruption to children’s education.

Education union leaders warned of a “stressful time” ahead as existing teacher absences on the first day of term could become even more “challenging” in the weeks ahead.

Some schools are reporting that around one in five staff members could be missing at the start of term as pupils return throughout this week.

Pupils are returning to the classroom after the Christmas break, with new advice for secondary school pupils in England to wear face masks in lessons due to a rise in coronavirus cases.