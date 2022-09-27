Sheffield nurse to run London Marathon to highlight inequalities faced by people with a learning disability

A nurse for 15 years, the last seven spent caring for patients on the Acute Medical Unit (AMU) at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, Amy has seen the challenges faced by patients with a learning disability. She will run the marathon to raise funds for charity Sheffield Mencap and Gateway , supporting their work to improve health outcomes for people with a learning disability. She also hopes to raise awareness of the inequalities faced by people with a learning disability.

“Being admitted to hospital can be a scary time for anybody, but for somebody with additional needs, who communicates in a different way, or has sensory processing issues, it can be traumatic,” says Amy. She has taken on the role of ‘Learning Disability Link’ for the AMU, ensuring that all staff are aware of how best to care for, communicate with and treat people with a learning disability. She has also been volunteering at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway to support members to make sure they have an up-to-date Hospital Passport, a document that details their needs and preferences and is made available to health and care staff.