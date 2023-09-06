Meet Millie – a beautiful Red Fox Labrador who “loves people” and is in training to become someone’s lifeline.

She is one of the new recruits at Sheffield-based charity Support Dogs.

The charity trains dogs to save and improve the lives of children and adults affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast learner Millie is an all-rounder – she could be suitable for any of Support Dogs’ programmes, according to her trainer Emily High, who has been helping to shape the dog’s skills since March.

Millie the Red Fox Labrador is the latest recruit at Sheffield-based charity Support Dogs.

But Emily added that seizure alert work may be best for Millie, because of her “high energy and drive”.

One of the remarkable skills these hero dogs can be trained to do is alert an epilepsy client to a seizure attack up to an hour before it happens.

This enables the person to get to a place of safety, preventing them from seriously injuring themselves and allowing privacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily said: “Recently we have been doing nudge and lap work, as well as picking up items.

Millie 'loves people' and could help people with epilepsy, says Support Dogs.

“’Nudge’ can be used for an alert to tell the client they are going to have a seizure, or it could be used to nudge someone else to make them aware that the client needs help.

“Putting her head on someone’s lap can be a comforting thing, possibly for when a client is coming round from a seizure. It’s quite calming.

“We also do ‘pressure’ work, where the dog applies its weight and warmth on a person as a comfort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If chosen for the charity’s seizure programme, Millie will be taught how to detect a seizure during an intensive stage of training directly with the specific client she will be supporting. The training of every Support Dog is tailored to fit each client’s bespoke needs.

Emily describes Millie as being “very enthusiastic”.

“She loves people, she loves life,” she added.

“She’s a very giddy girl. She loves working and she’s really in tune with people.”

Emily added that although Millie is driven by food, she also loves her toys.

Millie is looked after by a volunteer foster carer couple in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Millie is their first Support Dog that they’ve had full time and they are doing really well with her,” said Emily.

Away from training, Millie likes to sit on the sofa, look out of the window and watch the world go by.

This year’s Remember a Charity Week runs from September 11-17. One in every three Support Dogs only exists thanks to gifts left to the charity in wills. And the charity says that a gift of just one per cent can make a huge difference.