Shocking NHS figures show just how busy Yorkshire's hospitals were between Christmas and New Year

New figures have laid bare the number of hospital beds being used over the Christmas period in Yorkshire, as the NHS hit a crisis point.

NHS figures from the period of December 26 to January 1 showed that hospitals in Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust were the most full – with some 98.1 per cent of bed space being used.

The Trust’s hospitals include Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was the second busiest in the region with 97.3 per cent of beds across its sites, which include Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s Hospital, used.

Patient elderly on wheelchair and many patient waiting a doctor and nurse in hospital - stock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust had the lowest adult occupancy in the region with 87.2 per cent of beds being used.

Bed occupancy rates above 85 per cent are deemed above the Royal College of Emergency Medicine’s safe limit with all of Yorkshire’s hospitals bar Harrogate and Sheffield Children’s Hospital having over 90 per cent of beds occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thinktank Nuffield Trust chief executive Nigel Edwards said:

“No health system should be running their hospitals this hot, with bed occupancy levels at over 90 per cent for many NHS trusts. It is almost certain that levels of overcrowding in NHS hospitals in England are even worse than the published data suggests due to the time of day when it is recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lack of manoeuvre and available beds is leading to dangerously busy and difficult conditions in accident and emergency departments, waiting rooms and corridors.”