Restless sleepers during Britain's record temperatures are suggesting people try filling and freezing their hot water bottles as one tip that is helping people to keep cool at night as they try to get some sleep.

The mercury barely dropped below 25C last night, causing millions to lose out on critical sleep as the heat prevented people from settling.

But one simple piece of advice has been celebrated as highly effective and that is to fill your hot water bottle with cold water and freeze it a little.

Though some are suggesting not to overfil the bottle nor to freeze it solid, as that could cause damage to the rubber.