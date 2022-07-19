Stay cool tonight: viral internet tip to getting to sleep during searing heatwave temperatures

With the prospect of yet another steamed-up sleepless nights for much of Britain, a simple hack has taken the internet by storm.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:06 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:09 am
Restless sleepers during Britain's record temperatures are suggesting people try filling and freezing their hot water bottles as one tip that is helping people to keep cool at night as they try to get some sleep.
The mercury barely dropped below 25C last night, causing millions to lose out on critical sleep as the heat prevented people from settling.

But one simple piece of advice has been celebrated as highly effective and that is to fill your hot water bottle with cold water and freeze it a little.

Though some are suggesting not to overfil the bottle nor to freeze it solid, as that could cause damage to the rubber.

However if done properly, people are reporting it helping them to at least nod off and have half a chance of a few hours' sleep.

