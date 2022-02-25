There have been four cases of Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a version of the sexually transmitted infection (STI) that is resistant to antibiotics, identified across England.
The UK Health Security Agency this month revealed that a woman in her 20s in London and a heterosexual couple in their 20s based in the Midlands were the latest to be diagnosed.
The first identified case was a heterosexual man in his early 20s, who caught the infection in London in November.
While only a handful of cases of antibiotic-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae have been identified, cases of other STIs are also on the rise, health bosses have warned.
1. Leeds
Leeds had the highest rate of STIs diagnosed per 100,000 people in all of Yorkshire in 2020 . The city had a rate of 816.2 diagnoses per 100,000, which ranked it 29th in all of England for STIs. Leeds also had the highest Chlamydia rate in Yorkshire, and ranked 20th in England for this condition, as well as the highest rate of Gonhorrea, for which it was 38th in England.
2. Calderdale
Calderdale had the second highest proportion of STI diagnoses in Yorkshire and was 73rd in England, with a rate of 530.6 diagnoses per 100,000 people in 2020. Calderdale also had the highest rate of herpes in Yorkshire, according to the data, and ranked 34th in England for this condition.
3. Hull
Hull was third in Yorkshire for STI diagnoses and 79th in England, with 509 diagnoses per 100,000 people in 2020.
4. Kirklees
Kirklees was the fourth highest local authority for STI diagnoses in Yorkshire, with a rate of 503.8 diagnoses per 100,000. Overall, this made it 81st in England.