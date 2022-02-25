1. Leeds

Leeds had the highest rate of STIs diagnosed per 100,000 people in all of Yorkshire in 2020 . The city had a rate of 816.2 diagnoses per 100,000, which ranked it 29th in all of England for STIs. Leeds also had the highest Chlamydia rate in Yorkshire, and ranked 20th in England for this condition, as well as the highest rate of Gonhorrea, for which it was 38th in England.