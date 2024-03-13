Student paramedics experience Huddersfield care homes in NHS project

Over a dozen first year students from the University of Huddersfield spent two weeks at several Hill Care Group homes in and around Huddersfield.

The Paramedics in Social Care Environments (PISCEs) project gave the paramedic science students the opportunity to learn the essential skills of caring and communication to complement their clinical training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearing their paramedic uniforms, the students worked alongside care home staff to support basic personal care, mealtime experiences, activities, and other day-to-day care.

Student paramedic Matthew Up-Richard with Aden Mount Care Home resident Jane Louise Flower.

With consent from residents and their families, the students also had the opportunity to meet other care professionals and take part in discussions with GPs.

Vicky Peacock was one of the students who spent time at Aden Court Care Home, on Birkhouse Lane, Moldgreen. She said: “Becoming a paramedic has always been a dream of mine and working alongside the staff at Aden Court has been a great opportunity.”

Kim Wadsworth-Briggs completed her placement at Aden Lodge Care Home, on Long Lane, Clayton West. She said: “I had planned to study child nursing but I was drawn to the paramedics stand at the University open day and couldn’t resist. I am already inspiring my four-year-old daughter, who is in awe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is loving hearing about what I’ve been doing with the residents, who are lovely. Getting to know their individual traits and requirements means I will have more of an idea what to expect if called to a care home in future.”

Student paramedic Susie Lammiman with Aden View Care Home resident James Gill.

Matthew Up-Richard was at Aden Mount Care Home, Perseverance Street, Primrose Hill, for the two week placement. He said: “I wasn’t expecting the residents to have such a range of care needs. It has definitely made me more aware of the work the staff do and the commitment it takes to support the physical and mental health of the residents. The knowledge I have gained through spending time with the team and the residents has been invaluable.”

Susie Lammiman and Niamh Rattigan were placed at Aden View Care Home, adjacent to Aden Mount. Susie said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Aden View. I was made very welcome and seeing how the staff care for their residents has changed my perspective.”

Niamh added: “This has made me realise how hard everyone works and how tiring it can be but the positive energy in the home is contagious and it has been lovely working with such a strong team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie Robinson and Eleanor Spencer spent their placement at Longroyds and Pilling House Care Home, on Pilling Lane, Skelmanthorpe. Eleanor said: “I have wanted to be a paramedic from the age of 13, after seeing them treat my grandad, and I love how every day is different. Coming here has been a bit of an eye opener and given me a deeper appreciation of the work the staff do.

Student paramedic Grace Wolfenden with Thornhill Care Home resident Nancy Hayes.

Rosie added: “My mum inspired me to become a paramedic. She was a medic in the army and a truck driving instructor too so I have never wanted to do anything else. Spending time with the care home residents and hearing their fascinating stories has been lovely. I feel like I will have a greater understanding of how to respond and support a resident when I attend a call at a care home in future.”

Grace Wolfenden and Abigail Sykes completed their placement at Thornhill Care Home, on Thornhill Road, Edgerton. Abigail said: “Getting to know the residents has been a highlight.”

Grace added: “This has been so rewarding. I wasn’t sure what to expect so it has been a great learning experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynda Hodgkinson, development and governance director for the Hill Care Group, helped organise the placements for the University of Huddersfield students.

She said: “Being involved in the PISCEs project has been a great opportunity to provide insight to the student paramedics of what happens on a day-to-day in our homes.

“The students have all engaged brilliantly with their placements and we hope this is the start of an opportunity to work collaboratively with the University of Huddersfield further, supporting the development of future paramedics and other health care staff.

“Our care homes have also benefitted greatly from the placements, with really positive feedback given by the home managers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamsyn Weston, head of paramedic practice education at the University of Huddersfield, said: “The PISCEs project is something that I truly believe will help the paramedics of tomorrow.

“Since the majority of being a paramedic is talking and connecting to services users and their friends and families, the PISCEs project gives the learners the chance to practice these fundamental skills whilst also learning about social care and the impacts they have upon residents’ lives.”