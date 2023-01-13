A family say they are searching for answers as their son was denied a face-to-face appointment with a GP in Yorkshire, before his condition deteriorated and he died in hospital.

University of Leeds student David Nash died in hospital in November 2020

The care provided to David Nash before his death, by his GP practice and NHS hospital staff, will be examined during an inquest at Wakefield Coroner’s Court next week.

The 26-year-old law student was taken to hospital in November 2020, as he had become delusional after enduring a fever, pain in his neck and behind his eyes, blocked sinuses and exhaustion for a week.

Mr Nash, who had suffered with an ongoing chronic infection of the middle ear, known as mastoiditis, since he was a child, contacted his GP at Burley Park Medical Centre in Leeds four times over two weeks, before he was taken to hospital.

According to lawyers representing the family, he had several consultations over the telephone but was told he could not be seen in person as his fever could be a symptom of Covid-19.

When he was taken to St James’ University Hospital by ambulance on November 2, after phoning 111, staff believed his delusions were linked to an ear infection.

A doctor assessed the University of Leeds student in A&E and prescribed intravenous antibiotics and antiviral medication due to concerns that he was suffering with meningitis or encephalitis.

Mr Nash then became disoriented and fell off the trolley and hit his head on a bedside table when he attempted to climb out.

He had to be intubated and ventilated, as he was struggling to breathe, before being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary so surgeons could attempt to relieve the pressure on his brain.

After the surgery, Mr Nash’s life support was withdrawn with the consent of his family and he died on Wednesday, November 4 in the intensive care unit.

Iain Oliver, Clinical Negligence Solicitor at Ison Harrison solicitors, said: “David’s family would like the inquest into his tragic death to raise awareness of various issues, including the need for GP practices to see patients face to face to enable proper assessment of conditions to be made that will be missed during a telephone consultation.

