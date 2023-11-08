Marie Curie’s most senior doctor has already abseiled down a building, tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks and run the Leeds marathon to raise funds for the charity.

Now the Super Trouper is taking on a Tri-Abba-Thon as her latest feat in an attempt to complete 50 fundraising challenges before turning 50.

Dr Sarah Holmes, the end of life charity’s chief medical officer, is based at Marie Curie Hospice Bradford. On Sunday, she will be taking part in a 24-hour triathlon in the hospice gym, alternating between the treadmill, stepper machine and exercise bike for a full day.

She will be channelling her inner Mamma Mia for the challenge, wearing an Abba costume and listening to the Swedish group’s most loved tunes.

“I’m a huge Abba fan – I think you’d need to be - and it seemed like a good idea at the time but I’m a bit worried about how hard the physical side is going to be,” the 49-year-old says.

“But I believe passionately in what Marie Curie does, and that everyone deserves quality end of life care, whatever their illness, so that will spur me on. And I’m hoping members of staff will come and keep me company at various points.”

She adds: “I went to see Abba Voyage with some friends and it was great. We were told everyone went in Abba costumes so we all dressed in our ‘70s outfits, but no one else was in fancy dress so we had lots of people asking to take our photos. It was like the paparazzi. The concert was incredible though – it was like they were really there.”

Dr Holmes is aiming to complete 50 fundraising challenges before her 50th birthday on May 29 next year. For one of the challenges, she is creating and tasting 50 different cocktails – though not all at once, she stresses.

She has worked for Marie Curie for over 20 years and in that time has helped to raise around £57,000 for the charity.