A leading ADHD charity has warned supply issues affecting medication for the condition are expected to last until next Spring, contrary to an NHS statement suggesting the problems would be resolved by the end of December.

NHS England released an alert in September warning of shortages of methylphenidate prolonged-release capsules and tablets, lisdexamfetamine capsules, and guanfacine prolonged-release tablets, due to a worldwide shortage.

Supply to the NHS across the UK has been affected, with a Scottish Government spokesperson telling The Yorkshire Post: “The shortages are caused by a number of factors including post-Brexit manufacturing issues and an increase in global demand.”

Although each nation’s NHS operates independently, maintaining the continuity of supply of medicines to the UK is a reserved issue, and comes under the UK Government’s responsibility.

Methylphenidate and lisdexamfetamine are prescribed to both adults and children, while guanfacine is only prescribed to children.

Charity ADHD UK has been told by pharmaceutical manufacturer Takeda supply issues with certain ADHD medications will continue until April 2024. A survey from the charity showed 97 percent of respondents have been affected by the supply issues with their medication, while only 8 percent have had an uninterrupted supply to their prescriptions.

ADHD - attention deficit hyperactivity disorder - is a condition which can cause impulsive behaviour and affects concentration and decision making, impacting on personal relationships and a person’s work life.

The condition is a complicating factor in a number of health statistics, with nearly a quarter of women with the condition attempting suicide compared to 3 percent of those without.

Henry Shelford, CEO and founder of ADHD UK was diagnosed with the condition as an adult. He tells The Yorkshire Post: “Sudden withdrawal of medication is like taking a wheelchair away from someone. They don’t die, but they can’t live in the same way.”

He describes life before being treated with medication for the condition as being “like living in a dark room, constantly bumping into furniture, and completely confused at how others were avoiding it.”

Most medication prescribed for ADHD are classed as controlled substances, and patients are usually prescribed a month’s supply at a time with regular check-ups with their GPs to monitor treatment.

ADHD UK’s survey showed 70 percent of respondents admit to rationing their medication as a result of the supply crisis and not taking it each day as prescribed.

The last few years has seen a huge increase in ADHD diagnoses, particularly for adults as awareness of the condition’s symptoms has increased. Between July and September 2021 141,000 patients were prescribed medication for the condition, compared to 170,000 in the same period in 2022. Different charities believe there are between 1.5 and 2 million adults in the UK with the condition.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We understand medicine shortages can be distressing but we want to reassure patients we are working intensively with manufacturers to increase supply for the UK and ensure continuous access to ADHD medicines for those who need them.

“Some of these supply issues have now been resolved, but we know issues remain with others.