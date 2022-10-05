Takeaway plans in Yorkshire village refused to due to 'high levels of obesity'

Applicants wanted to transform a unit at the former Foulstone School Site, on Nanny Marr Road in Darfield, into a takeaway.

Barnsley Council stated that the proposal would “introduce a hot food takeaway in an area where there is already a high concentration of this use, high levels of obesity and proximity to community uses, contrary to the council’s health and wellbeing agenda”.

The council also stated Barnsley has “exceptionally high rates of adult obesity” and that 9 per cent of reception age children in Darfield are obese or severely obese.

Barnsley has “exceptionally high rates of adult obesity”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that Darfield has the highest rate of childhood obesity and severe obesity in the borough, with 24 per cent of year six children falling into this category.

“There are already a high number of hot food takeaways in this area of Darfield, all within a short walking distance of the proposed site,” the report stated.

“Adding an additional takeaway in this location does not diversify the local food offer and is contrary to National Planning Policy Framework policy which states ‘planning decisions should aim to achieve healthy, inclusive and safe places which enable and support healthy lifestyles’.”

The site is also just 350 metres away from a primary school, library and family centre, and the council stated this could contravene planning advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “The proposed change of use would introduce a hot food takeaway in and area where there is already a high concentration of this use, high levels of obesity and proximity to community uses, contrary to the councils health and wellbeing agenda.

“It would also result in residential amenity issues due to the site being surrounded by residential development and there is insufficient information to assess the traffic impacts.”

According to the council, 10 people objected to the proposals, raising concerns about noise, unsociable opening hours, increased traffic, litter, loss of value to nearby properties and vermin.