All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

The art tribute to nurses who worked in intensive care during Covid-19 pandemic

An artistic tribute to nurses who worked in the intensive care units at Leeds Teaching Hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has been unveiled.
Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST

In the Atrium gallery of the Bexley Wing at St James’s Hospital is the work of Leeds-based artist Paul Digby. On display are drawings and sculptures of nurses from across the hospitals, as well as doctors, facilities and administrative staff.

Jane Morgan, matron for critical care at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, said: “I’ve known Paul for many years, and talking to him during 2020 he said he could see the toll that working through the pandemic was having on me. He wanted to show his appreciation for what we had done and what we continued to do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a united team we supported each other through the most difficult time and saw things none of us ever expected or could have imagined. What got us through was ‘looking to the future’ and facing each day together. This became the concept for the project.”

Paul said: "Creating this collection has been a real labour of love. I wanted to create a permanent reminder of the dedication of our wonderful NHS staff during the Covid pandemic. I have been struck by their tireless compassion for patients.

"A large focus in the work was people's hands because I know staff held the hands of so many patients during the Covid outbreaks. It is so special to see my work at St James’s Hospital, alongside the clinical staff I created them for.” The Intensive Care exhibition runs until October 31.

Related topics:Leeds