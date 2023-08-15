The art tribute to nurses who worked in intensive care during Covid-19 pandemic

An artistic tribute to nurses who worked in the intensive care units at Leeds Teaching Hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has been unveiled.

In the Atrium gallery of the Bexley Wing at St James’s Hospital is the work of Leeds-based artist Paul Digby. On display are drawings and sculptures of nurses from across the hospitals, as well as doctors, facilities and administrative staff.

Jane Morgan, matron for critical care at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, said: “I’ve known Paul for many years, and talking to him during 2020 he said he could see the toll that working through the pandemic was having on me. He wanted to show his appreciation for what we had done and what we continued to do.

“As a united team we supported each other through the most difficult time and saw things none of us ever expected or could have imagined. What got us through was ‘looking to the future’ and facing each day together. This became the concept for the project.”

Paul said: "Creating this collection has been a real labour of love. I wanted to create a permanent reminder of the dedication of our wonderful NHS staff during the Covid pandemic. I have been struck by their tireless compassion for patients.