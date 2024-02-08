The Dome: A major refurbishment of Doncaster’s largest leisure complex approved

Doncaster Council’s cabinet approved a £14.4m scheme to refurbish leisure landmark The Dome.

The plans will include a full refurbishment of The Lagoons and the entrance, which will close for one year while the rest of the site remains open.

A series of mechanical and building works will also take place across the site.

Presenting the scheme, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture, councillor Nigel Ball said: “The Dome was built in the late 1980’s, opening in 1989, at the time being one of the largest leisure facilities in Europe. Built as a corner stone of the development of the 130-hectare regeneration site, which is now known as Lakeside.

“Since opening in 1989, the Dome has performed this function, servicing generations of Doncaster residents, as well as acting as key cultural asset through place making, supporting inward investment and development.

“However, it hasn’t gone unnoticed the building needs investment to bring it back to its former glory and to service future generations.

“Therefore, this investment will support the long-term viability and provision the Dome offers, as well as help underpin the viability of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT).”

The Dome is the largest contributor of funding to DCLT, providing subsidy for other leisure centres across the borough.

In 2023, the site was granted Grade II listed status by Historic England.