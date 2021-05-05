The former England cricketer battling his toughest test

Nearly 22 years after former England cricketer Alan Igglesden was first diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, ‘Iggy’ and wife Liz have spoken about their remarkable journey and the challenges that they have faced together along the way.

Two recent strokes have left the former top bowler struggling to communicate and even get around, which is frustrating for anyone but for an elite sportsman is torture.

“That arm everyone cheered – not to be able to raise it or hold a drink – what does that do to your head?” says Liz.

Alan 'Iggy' Igglesden was diagnosed with a brain tumour 22 years ago and has now had two strokes Picture Professional Cricketers Trust

“To have two massive strokes when all you’ve been preparing for is Iggy’s brain tumour, it just sweeps your life away in seconds. Your just never know when anything is going to happen.”

The couple now live in Keighley and have seven-year- old daughter Beth. They have decided to make a video to raise funds and awareness of the Professional Cricketers’ Trust, which has helped them over the years.

A mainstay of Kent’s bowling line-up between 1986-98, Iggy claimed 693 career wickets across first-class and List A cricket, eight of which came during his seven appearances for England, including three Tests.

In 1999, one year after making his final appearance at Canterbury and aged just 34, Iggy suffered an epileptic fit whilst playing minor counties cricket. His life was turned upside down when an MRI scan revealed an inoperable brain tumour, and Iggy would never play professional cricket again.

Alan 'Iggy' Igglesden and his wife Liz hav eopned up about living with a brain tumour to raise awareness of the Professional Cricketers Trust Picture: the Professional Cricketers Trust

Ever the optimist, however, Iggy has since used his story to raise more than £300,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity, the largest dedicated fund-raiser for research into brain tumours globally, and an organisation of which he is a patron.

He has also received pioneering treatment for his brain tumour, which shrunk from the size of a cricket ball to the size of a golf ball, recovering to the extent that he was able to teach sport at schools in both Kent and Woodhouse Grove at Apperley Bridge, near Leeds.

Though Iggy successfully managed his illness for more than 10 years, things took a turn for the worse when the tumour showed signs of growth in 2009, then again in both 2015 and 2016.

The 56-year-old’s health problems have since been compounded by two major strokes in 2018 and 2020 which have made it increasingly difficult for Iggy to speak and walk.

'Iggy' has had a chair lift fitted in his Keighley homes thanks to the Professional Cricketers Trust

Though the severity of the strokes mean that he is now receiving end-of-life care, Iggy nevertheless continues to light up every room he enters during these trying times.

“You just don’t know when this stuff is going to happen,” says Liz, speaking to the Trust. “None of this is to do with lifestyle, he got a brain tumour even though he never drank, smoked or drove badly. He got a brain tumour because he got dealt a rubbish hand, then he had a stroke, then another stroke. We’re waiting for lightning to strike twice now because he’s been that unlucky.”

Iggy is still a giant of a man and dwarfs his wife who struggles to get him around.

“When he first came back from hospital and was quite immobile, he just didn’t leave his room,” she says.

Iggyis a former England bowler but now struggles to lift his arm following two devastating strokes

Throughout his unimaginably difficult journey, Iggy has retained a positive outlook and a sharp sense of humour, and he and his family have also received support from the Professional Cricketers’ Trust to help them negotiate the day-to-day challenges which they now face.

The Trust has supported the family with funding over recent years to enable Liz to care for Iggy on a full-time basis, and the players’ charity has recently provided a stairlift which allows the former cricketer to move around their home more easily.

This has significantly improved Iggy’s quality of life, and importantly has also gone a long way to easing the burden on her shoulders.

“Helping him upstairs on my own is physically very tough, and if I wasn’t feeling very good or very strong on a particular day, it meant that Iggy couldn’t leave his room. It was that simple.

“I was initially reluctant (to install the stairlift) but I can’t believe I didn’t do it earlier. Now he can come out and come downstairs, we’ve got a beautiful view from our garden and it’s just such a lovely healing place to be.

“When everything is really hard, the Professional Cricketers’ Trust just makes everything more bearable and their support and sense of family and help just means we can carry on. We’re really, really grateful for everything.”

Alan 'Iggy' Igglesden at hom ein Keighley

Iggy and Liz defied the odds to welcome daughter, Beth, who is now aged seven, into the world in 2013. Beth’s presence alone has provided the pair with extra motivation to overcome the numerous obstacles which they have faced.

“We’ve got a young daughter, a daughter that Iggy didn’t think he’d be able to have because of all his treatment,” says Liz.

“That was quite a process but it means that we have a life, we’re not just existing and that Iggy can really enjoy things.

“She’s seven now and has just started to realise that daddy was famous. One of the hospital carers found footage of him playing on YouTube and Beth just couldn’t believe it was him. She’s very impressed by it all.”

Beth will be cheering her father on as he attempts to complete the national 5k May challenge on his scooter in aid of the players’ charity.

Iggy will be joining hundreds of PCA members in running, walking, swimming, cycling or rolling 5km during May to raise valuable funds for the Trust in order to support past and present professional cricketers in need, just like Iggy.

For more information visit www.thepca.co.uk/trust/

To sponsor Alan ‘Iggy’ Igglesden on his 5K challenge to raise funds for the PCT visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/5-fer-iggy

For more information on the Brain Tumour Charity of which Iggy is patron visit www.thebraintumourcharity.org