The Yorkshire GP surgeries rated in the top 100 in the country by patients

That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England. The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded. The results the 11 Yorkshire surgeries which are in the top 100 in England.
1. Reeth Medical Centre
Reeth Medical Centre was ranked fourth in England and first in Yorkshire, thanks to 94 per cent of patients rating it as 'very good'
2. Stillington Surgery
Second in Yorkshire and just outside the top 10 - in 11th - was Stillington Surgery in Stillington.
3. Dr Mitchell, North Ferriby
Falling under the East Riding of Yorkshire CCG is Dr Mitchell in North Ferriby, with 91 per cent of 'very good' ratings.
4. Egton Surgery
Egton Surgery, in Egton, came 19th in England and fourth in Yorkshire, with a solid 90 per cent of 'very good' ratings