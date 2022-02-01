The Yorkshire Vet star offers advice to dog owners worried about mystery illness

Dr Julian Norton, a veterinary surgeon who runs several practices in Yorkshire

Last month dogs began falling ill with gastroenteritis, suffering vomiting and diarrhea, after visiting beaches in Yorkshire but cases were then reported across the country and public health experts have ruled out any direct link to the coast.

Dr Julian Norton, a veterinary surgeon who runs several practices in Yorkshire, has treated dozens of dogs for the illness in recent weeks but said the cause has still not been established.

“It seems to be non-specific pathogens: as far as I know there hasn’t been a specific virus, bacteria or parasite identified as the cause," he said.

“Gastroenteritis is a common problem in dogs, but it’s fair to say we see many more cases during the winter months when there seems to be more mud, dirt and general bugs everywhere.

“Of course, dogs live near the ground, lick their feet, drink from dirty puddles and eat all sorts of grubby things in hedgerows.

“They love sniffing other dogs and never use antiseptic washes for their paws, so it’s probably no surprise that they are exposed to a wide range of potentially nasty pathogens.

“A dog’s digestive system is pretty robust and the strong acid in their stomach is an excellent first-line protective mechanism, although it doesn’t always work.”

He added: “Plenty of dogs and owners have been carrying on life as normal without any problems. I think the best advice would be to try and keep affected dogs away from public places if possible.

“Affected dogs seem to be lethargic and don’t want to go out for many walks, so that isn’t so difficult. They’ll be happy to stay in the garden.”

Sharing advice with West Yorkshire-based company Pure Pet Food, Dr Norton said that if a dog is vomiting or suffering with diarrhea, the owner should withhold food for 24 hours but offer small amounts of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration.

"Many cases will resolve without medical intervention over a few days, but of course veterinary assistance may be required," he said.

“So far, all the cases I have seen have responded to treatment. Various treatments can help, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and anti-emetic drugs.

“Probiotics and electrolytes can all help. If there is serious vomiting and intractable diarrhoea can require intravenous fluid therapy as well.”

The University of Liverpool’s Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (SAVSNET) said analysis of data provided by vets shows there has been “an increase of gastrointestinal disease affecting dogs around the country” following the outbreak in Yorkshire.

It also states the cause has not been established, but a range of existing pathogens such as parvovirus have been ruled out.

Bethaney Brant, SAVSNET project coordinator, said: “Although the cause is unknown it is likely to be infectious. It therefore makes sense for owners and vets to handle suspect cases carefully, and limit contact between affected and unaffected dogs.

“Thankfully affected dogs usually make a full recovery with appropriate care and there is no known risk to people. Owners of suspect cases should contact their veterinary practice for advice.”