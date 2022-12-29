'Think of alternatives': Hospital trust warns South Yorkshire residents of extreme waiting times

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the Emergency Departments were “very busy” on Thursday.
In a social media post, the trust said anyone who does not need urgent or life threatening care will be waiting a “significant time”.
Instead, residents have been asked to consider alternatives.
The post read: “Our Emergency Departments remain VERY BUSY today.
" For individuals attending whose need is not urgent or life threatening, the wait will be significant.
"Please can we remind people to think of the alternatives - your GP, NHS 111, your local pharmacist, the Same Day Health Centre and the Minor Injuries Unit.”