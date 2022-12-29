'Think of alternatives': Hospital trust warns South Yorkshire residents of extreme waiting times

A hospital trust in Yorkshire has warned residents to “think of alternatives” due to extremely long waiting times.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the Emergency Departments were “very busy” on Thursday.

In a social media post, the trust said anyone who does not need urgent or life threatening care will be waiting a “significant time”.

Instead, residents have been asked to consider alternatives.

"For individuals attending whose need is not urgent or life threatening, the wait will be significant"

The post read: “Our Emergency Departments remain VERY BUSY today.

" For individuals attending whose need is not urgent or life threatening, the wait will be significant.

