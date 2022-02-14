Canine Cottages has partnered with an expert to reveal the 10 toxic foods that Brits may be feeding their dogs, along with advice on what to do if your pet consumes potentially dangerous treats.

They found that 75 per cent of Brits feed their dogs artificial sweetener, which is listed as one of the top 10 toxic foods you can give to your dog.

These are the top 10 toxic foods and the percentage of Brits feeding them to their dogs.

1. Apple seeds (76 per cent)

Dr Charley Webb, a vet and nutritionist at Vet Chef, explains that these cause our pets’ glucose levels to drop dramatically low within hours.

Pets that consume even small amounts of xylitol can have dangerous hypo-glycaemia and may be unconscious within just an hour.

2. Artificial sweetener (75 per cent)

3. Caffeine (70 per cent)

4. Onions/chives (70 per cent)

5. Coffee (69 per cent)

6. Garlic (65 per cent)

7. Grapes/raisins (63 per cent)

8. Mouldy food (62 per cent)

9. Alcohol (55 per cent)

10. Chocolate (38 per cent)

Whilst chocolate is the most well-known of these toxic foods, 38 per cent still didn’t know that this could be harmful to their pets.

Dr Webb adds: “Dark chocolate contains the chemical theobromine. In the short term (within a few hours) it can cause signs like slight twitching, high heart rate and hyperactivity. If untreated, pets can develop heart arrhythmias, kidney failure and seizures.

A further two per cent of dog owners did not expect that any of these foods were toxic to their pets.

According to this study, nearly eight in 10 pet owners were unaware that apple seeds could be harmful to their pets, and are presumably unaware that they contain cyanide, a chemical that can cause hypoxia - a lack of oxygen delivery to the body.

47 per cent of Brits admit that they wouldn’t know what would happen to their dog if they ate something toxic, so Dr Webb offers her advice to any pet owners who experience this.

“If you think your pet has eaten something that might be dangerous to them, stay calm and try not to panic,” she said.

“The best course of action is always to call the vet for advice right away, even if it’s the middle of the night or a weekend.

“Most pets recover fully if treated rapidly so it’s important to tell your vet as soon as you know that it has happened, as this can prevent them from causing serious harm and in some cases could save their lives.”

Digital PR manager at Canine Cottages, Shannon Keary, said: “We may all know certain foods that we should avoid feeding our furry friends, but it is surprising to see how many pet owners don’t know that certain foods could cause harm to their pets, for example chocolate or alcohol.

“Although in most cases a trip to the vets will be able to treat your pet in this instance, as pet owners it’s important to understand what these foods can do to our beloved pets, hence why we have created this interactive tool, highlighting the harm they can cause.