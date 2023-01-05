A care provider is required to improve after inspectors found it had failed to maintain adequate recruitment and medical records.

TrinityPlus Healthcare Services, which provides care for people in their own homes, was inspected on November 24 2022 by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). This is the first inspection for the newly registered provider – at the time of the visit, there were four clients using the service and receiving personal care.

Two of the five areas were rated as requiring improvement, whereas the other three were all ranked as good. The provider was praised for being positive and person centred.

During the visit, inspectors found that medicines were not always managed safely as staff did not always record why they hadn’t given a medicine. The provider told the CQC sometimes family members or a different care agency would also assist with medicines, however, this was not adequately recorded.

Inspectors found that the provider, which is based on Linthorpe Road in Middlesbrough, did not have robust recruitment procedures in place as suitable references had not always been kept in files. The service has since asked for these again after the feedback.

DBS checks were carried out by the service but risk assessments relating to information held on these checks were not in place during the inspection. The provider said they had previously been in place and it would reintroduce them.

It was found that the service failed to implement sufficient systems to identify when things went wrong and learn lessons from this. There was also no evidence of audits being carried out.

The report states that day-to-day issues were spotted but there was a lack of general oversight of the service so errors were not identified and the quality of the service could not be improved. Inspectors were told that a new manager had been appointed and quality assurance systems would be implemented immediately.

The CQC received mixed feedback when it asked people and relatives about communication from the office. One person said they had no issues but another said they had faced difficulties and it could be improved.

However, the inspectors did note that the provider was receptive to feedback, made changes immediately and there had not been any safety incidents since the service was registered.

There were also a number of positives included in the report. Comments from those being cared for included, “I am very happy with the carers” and “the carers are happy and smiling, and they are aware of my needs.”

The CQC said the service was positive and person centred. Staff told inspectors that, “the office is lovely, [the provider] is just genuinely really nice, nothing is too much trouble” and, “it is a nice atmosphere and a nice place to work.”

Care workers also said they never felt rushed and were able to spend plenty of time supporting people. One staff member added: “We build a rapport with people and get to know them, even down to how they like their cup of tea.”

Staff treated the people they cared for with dignity and respect and were knowledgeable about their routines and preferences, according to the CQC. Care workers also helped people follow their interests and one person was supported to exercise.

